  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Egyptian Rights Activist Rami Shaath Released From Jail

Egyptian Rights Activist Rami Shaath Released From Jail

Published January 9th, 2022 - 06:44 GMT
Egypt frees rights activist Rami Shaath
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Shaath left Egypt to Jordan en route to France

Egypt has released Palestinian-Egyptian rights activist Rami Shaath after 30 months in detention, his family confirmed on Saturday.

Also ReadEgypt: 16 People Killed in Deadly Crash in Southern Sinai Egypt: 16 People Killed in Deadly Crash in Southern Sinai

In a statement, the family said Shaath, the son of former Palestinian Foreign Minister Nabil Shaath, had left the Egyptian capital on Friday to Jordan en route to France.

Last week, Egyptian authorities ordered Shaath’s release and his deportation to France after he agreed to renounce his Egyptian citizenship.

Shaath, 50, was arrested by the Egyptian authorities in June 2019 over accusations of incitement against the Egyptian state. His French wife Celine Lebrun was deported from Egypt after his arrest.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:EgyptRami Shaathrights activistpalestinianPalestineCeline Lebrun

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...