Egyptian Rights Activist Rami Shaath Released From Jail

Egypt has released Palestinian-Egyptian rights activist Rami Shaath after 30 months in detention, his family confirmed on Saturday.

In a statement, the family said Shaath, the son of former Palestinian Foreign Minister Nabil Shaath, had left the Egyptian capital on Friday to Jordan en route to France.

Egyptian authorities "exile" a citizen they had imprisoned without trial for nearly three years. They forced #RamiShaath to "renounce" his Egyptian citizenship so that they can disguise his exile as "deportation"!



We're supposed to feel grateful!#Egypt https://t.co/S2Z4ho2Oey — Ezzedine Fishere عزالدين شكري فشير (@FishereEzzedine) January 8, 2022

Last week, Egyptian authorities ordered Shaath’s release and his deportation to France after he agreed to renounce his Egyptian citizenship.

Shaath, 50, was arrested by the Egyptian authorities in June 2019 over accusations of incitement against the Egyptian state. His French wife Celine Lebrun was deported from Egypt after his arrest.