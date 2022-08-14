Egypt's Coptic Church Confirms Death of Priest Abdul Masih in the Fire

The Coptic Orthodox Church has announced the death of priest Abdel Masih in the fire at Abu Sefein Monastery church in Giza, Egypt.

The fire that broke put on Sunday has caused the death of over 40 people and dozens of others injured, Ministry of Health in Egypt reported.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expressed his sadness and shared condolences to the families of the victims of the fire that ravaged the historical church in Giza on Sunday.