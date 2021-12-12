  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Egypt's Sharm Al Sheikh Holds UN Anti-corruption Venue

Egypt's Sharm Al Sheikh Holds UN Anti-corruption Venue

Published December 12th, 2021 - 09:59 GMT
UN Convention against Corruption will take place from Dec. 13-17.
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
The UN expects the attendance of more than 1,000 people

Egypt will host the ninth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption in Sharm El-Sheikh from Dec. 13-17.

Also ReadUN Slams Deadly ISIS Terror Attacks in IraqUN Slams Deadly ISIS Terror Attacks in Iraq

The conference will bring together member states, MPs, international, regional and non-governmental organizations, civil society and the private sector to discuss issues related to combating corruption. The UN expects the attendance of more than 1,000 people.


The conference will discuss preventing corruption through education, the role of women in promoting integrity, recovering stolen assets and funds, anti-corruption efforts in Africa, the Arab Network to Combat Corruption and Promote Integrity, and the challenges and opportunities provided by information and communications technology and digitalization.

The states parties to the convention meet every two years to review its implementation and discuss ways to improve cooperation between them to achieve its goals.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Sharm El-SheikhEgyptUNanti-corruptionAfrica

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...