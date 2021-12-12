Egypt's Sharm Al Sheikh Holds UN Anti-corruption Venue

Egypt will host the ninth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption in Sharm El-Sheikh from Dec. 13-17.

Corruption amid #COVID19 can erode human rights & increase inequalities, while also disproportionately impacting the most vulnerable.



Thursday's International Anti-Corruption Day is an opportunity to say #NoToCorruption. https://t.co/NDUlGTGMJT via @UNODC pic.twitter.com/LazQa2PDvk — United Nations (@UN) December 9, 2021

The conference will bring together member states, MPs, international, regional and non-governmental organizations, civil society and the private sector to discuss issues related to combating corruption. The UN expects the attendance of more than 1,000 people.



The conference will discuss preventing corruption through education, the role of women in promoting integrity, recovering stolen assets and funds, anti-corruption efforts in Africa, the Arab Network to Combat Corruption and Promote Integrity, and the challenges and opportunities provided by information and communications technology and digitalization.

Thursday's International Anti-Corruption Day is an opportunity for all of us to reflect on our rights and responsibilities when it comes to saying #NoToCorruption.



More from @UNODC. https://t.co/NDUlGTGMJT pic.twitter.com/EfYbl8c8iJ — United Nations (@UN) December 9, 2021

The states parties to the convention meet every two years to review its implementation and discuss ways to improve cooperation between them to achieve its goals.

This article has been adapted from its original source.