  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Eight Die When Russian Firefighting Plane Assisting Turkey Crashes

Eight Die When Russian Firefighting Plane Assisting Turkey Crashes

Published August 15th, 2021 - 06:41 GMT
Firefighting plane crash kills 8 people
A helicopter drops water on a wildfire on an area near the village of Ikizce, in the Mugla province, on August 6, 2021. In Turkey, at least eight people have been killed and dozens more hospitalised as the country struggles against its deadliest wildfires in decades. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)
Highlights
Firefighting plane crash kills 8 people

At least 8 killed when a Russian firefighting plane assisting efforts against Turkey's wildfires crashed on Saturday, military officials revealed.

Also ReadForests Turn to Ash as Wildfires Continue GloballyForests Turn to Ash as Wildfires Continue Globally

The Russian Defense Ministry said the Be-200 plane crashed while landing.

"While extinguishing a fire near the city of Kahramanmaras, a Be-200 firefighting aircraft rented in Russia crashed," Turkey's forestry department said. "The crew consisted of eight people -- six from the Russian team and two from the [Turkish] forestry department. The fate of the crew is still unknown."


Russia's state-run Tass news agency reported that a Russian Defense Ministry delegation was en route to the crash site to investigate.

Gov. Omer Faruk Coskun said Turkey rented the aircraft from Russia to assist in firefighting efforts in the south.

Also ReadForests Turn to Ash as Wildfires Continue GloballyWas Algeria's Forest Fires an Act of Sabotage?

The forestry department on Thursday said all wildfires had been brought under control. Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said the government shut down all fire-hit regions for hunting activities through the end of 2022 to protect the vulnerable wildlife.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:RussiaTurkeyFirefighting plane

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...