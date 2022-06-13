Eight Killed in Mali Gun Attack

At least eight people were killed Sunday in a terrorist attack in southern Mali.

The attack was carried out by unidentified gunmen at a checkpoint in the city of Koutiala, local authorities told an Anadolu Agency correspondent.

Eight others were wounded and one person went missing.

In May this year, an Italian family and a Togolese citizen were abducted by unidentified individuals near Koutiala.



The Liptako-Gourma region bordering Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger has become the target of terrorist groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda and Daesh/ISIS in recent years.

Despite foreign military missions being stationed in Mali since 2013, terrorist groups in the country continue their attacks.

