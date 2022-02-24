  1. Home
  3. Eighteen Killed in Attack Near Ukraine's Odessa (AFP)

Published February 24th, 2022 - 11:51 GMT
Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP)

Eighteen people died Thursday in an air strike on a military base near Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odessa, the local administration said.

"Eighteen died -- eight men and 10 women. At the moment, we are still digging through the rubble," the Odessa regional administration said in a statement.

The attack came on the first day of an invasion of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin launched after sparring for weeks with the West about NATO's presence in eastern Europe.

It was the deadliest single strike so far of the day reported by Ukrainian officials, who had earlier put the death toll across the country at around 50, including about 10 civilians.

The attack struck a military base about 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of Odessa, in a region near Ukraine's border with Moldova.

