El Sisi Makes First Ever Trip to Qatar

ALBAWABA - Its trending. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is visiting Qatar. This is the first visit since the embargo on Doha enforced in 2017.

Egypt's Sisi to visit Qatar for first time since failed blockade https://t.co/LQCj1RWqhN — Justin D. Martin | جاستن مارتن (@Justin_D_Martin) September 12, 2022

The Egyptian president is on a two-day visit where he will meet Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for talks on bilateral ties as well as regional and international issues. The visit will be his first since he become president in 2014.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to pay a two-day visit to Qatar starting tomorrow.

The visit will be the first by an Egyptian president to Qatar since November 2010, by the formal President Hosni Mubarak visited Doha, and the first ever visit by sisi to Qatar. — mohamed el kholy (@MElKholy) September 12, 2022

Egypt’s Sisi to make first official Qatar visit this week: source https://t.co/eiE3hHxylc @dohanews aracılığıyla — Nesibe Hicret Battaloglu (@NesibeHicret) September 12, 2022

Egypt and Qatar restored diplomatic ties in January 2021 following the signing of a reconciliation agreement in Al-Ula in Saudi Arabia, which brought down the curtain on the Gulf crisis that broke out in the 2017 summer according to Anadolu.