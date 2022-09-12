  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. El Sisi Makes First Ever Trip to Qatar

El Sisi Makes First Ever Trip to Qatar

Published September 12th, 2022 - 12:15 GMT
Sheikh Tamim (R) with El Sisi
Sheikh Tamim (R) with El Sisi (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Its trending. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is visiting Qatar. This is the first visit since the embargo on Doha enforced in 2017.

The Egyptian president is on a two-day visit where he will meet Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for talks on bilateral ties as well as regional and international issues. The visit will be his first since he become president in 2014.

The social media is taking about the visit at length. 

Egypt and Qatar restored diplomatic ties in January 2021 following the signing of a reconciliation agreement in Al-Ula in Saudi Arabia, which brought down the curtain on the Gulf crisis that broke out in the 2017 summer according to Anadolu.

Tags:CairoDohaEgyptQatarAbdel Fattah el SisiSheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...