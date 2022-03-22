El Sisi, Naftali Bennett, MBZ Meet in Sharm El Sheikh 

ALBAWABA - Egypt, Israel and UAE leaders met in Sharm El Sheikh, Monday. It was the first-ever trilateral summit to be held in the Egyptian resort for the three leaders according to the Times of Israel which added it was an unanounced visit.

#Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi receives Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed in Sharm El Sheikh#UAE #Egypt pic.twitter.com/mn4YocUewx — Daily News Egypt (@DailyNewsEgypt) March 21, 2022

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made a surprise visit to Sharm e-Sheikh to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ), the Jerusalem Post wrote.

The trilateral meeting is about “shared security interests, of which there are quite a few, in all their aspects,” a diplomatic source said, as quoted by the Israeli daily.



Bennett first met with Sissi shortly after arriving in the city, the official said. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office is yet to comment on the trip, which comes days after Israel announced the inauguration of a new flight route between Ben Gurion Airport and Sharm el-Sheikh, the Times of Israel reported.



The United Arab Emirates and Israel have opposed the US move toward removing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from its list of foreign terrorist organizations stated the the Jerusalem Post, adding some in the UAE “are in great shock,” and they view the possibility of the IRGC’s designation being removed in the same way as Israel does, a source in Abu Dhabi said.

