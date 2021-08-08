Emirati Minister Meets Iran’s New President in Tehran

WAM agency said, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan, held talks with Iran's new president, Ebrahim Raisi, during a UAE delegation's visit to Tehran.

Raisi affirmed #Iran's position in continuing to support the Palestinian peoplehttps://t.co/M1Cry70xuV — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) August 7, 2021

During the meeting, President Raisi expressed Iran's sincere and serious desire to strengthen its relations with the UAE across all fields, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.



Labeled as the protégé of Iran’s supreme leader, Raisi, was sworn in as the country’s new president during a ceremony in parliament last week, an inauguration that completes hard-liners’ dominance of all branches of government in the Islamic Republic.

Reports on Saturday evening indicated that IRGC head Hossein Salami had also met the #Hezbollah deputy and said that they should prepare for the “collapse” of #Israel.https://t.co/TydWTEzlPS — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) August 8, 2021

The former judiciary chief known for his distrust of the West takes the reins at a tense time. Iran’s indirect talks with the US to salvage Tehran’s landmark 2015 nuclear deal have stalled, as Washington maintains crippling sanctions on the country and regional hostilities simmer.

This article has been adapted from its original source.