  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Emirati Minister Meets Iran’s New President in Tehran

Emirati Minister Meets Iran’s New President in Tehran

Published August 8th, 2021 - 06:55 GMT
Iran new president sworn in as the new president last week.
Iran's ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raisi will be inaugurated on August 3 as the new president of the Islamic republic, a country mired in deep economic crisis and hit by crippling US sanctions. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
Highlights
Iran new president took the oath last week.

WAM agency said, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan, held talks with Iran's new president, Ebrahim Raisi, during a UAE delegation's visit to Tehran.

Also ReadEbrahim Raeisi Sworn in as Iran’s New PresidentEbrahim Raeisi Sworn in as Iran’s New President

During the meeting, President Raisi expressed Iran's sincere and serious desire to strengthen its relations with the UAE across all fields, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.


Labeled as the protégé of Iran’s supreme leader, Raisi, was sworn in as the country’s new president during a ceremony in parliament last week, an inauguration that completes hard-liners’ dominance of all branches of government in the Islamic Republic.

Also ReadEbrahim Raeisi Sworn in as Iran’s New PresidentWhy Is Media Coverage of Iran’s Anti-regime Protests Weak?

The former judiciary chief known for his distrust of the West takes the reins at a tense time. Iran’s indirect talks with the US to salvage Tehran’s landmark 2015 nuclear deal have stalled, as Washington maintains crippling sanctions on the country and regional hostilities simmer.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:new presidentIranUAEminister

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...