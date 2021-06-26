'Enough is Enough!' Palestinians Protests Against the Death of Critic Nizar Banat

Activist Nizat Banat has long been targeted by the Palestinian Authority which has been accused of corruption and security cooperation with Israeli forces.

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority, to protests against the death of prominent human rights activist Nizat Banat in police custody.

Slogans directly targeted President Mahmoud Abbas as protesters chanted “Abbas, go”, brandishing portraits of Banat.

Palestinian security forces fired tear gas, and one protester was hit in the face with a canister and hospitalised.

The Palestinian Authority got rid today of one of its fierce critics, Nizar Banat. His family testified he was severely beaten with sticks & iron objects on his head during his arrest.

Liberation does not come in parts.. it's a whole, from our colonisers & internal oppressors. pic.twitter.com/xK3Tk9tqIC — Abir Kopty (@AbirKopty) June 24, 2021

"Enough is enough," protester Sameh Abu Awwad said in Ramallah. He described Banat as a man who had "not hesitated to speak the truth, whatever the cost."

‘An unnatural death’

The death of the human rights activist came after security forces stormed his house and violently arrested him according to his family members.

Banat's cousin, Hussein Banat said around 25 armed men had broken into the activist's house in Hebron around 3AM while he was sleeping and used pepper spray to subdue him.

"A large force entered and aggressively took off all of his clothes, then beat him for eight minutes straight," he said, then Banat was dragged to a vehicle and taken away.

According to Hebron governor Jibrin al-Bakri, during Banat's arrest, "his health deteriorated", and he was taken to hospital, where "after he was examined by doctors, he was pronounced dead."

But the initial findings from the autopsy conducted by Palestine’s Independent Commission for Human rights (ICHR) disputed the governor’s claim.

"The autopsy showed injuries represented by bruises and abrasions in many areas of the body, including the head, neck, shoulders, chest, back, and upper and lower extremities, with binding marks on the wrists and rib fractures," the ICHR said.

"The preliminary autopsy results also indicate ... an unnatural death, but determining the principal cause of death, from a clinical point of view, requires waiting for laboratory results from tissue samples," it added in a statement.

Palestinian activist Nizar Banat died after Palestinian Authority security forces arrested him early this morning. He was transferred to Hebron Hospital & pronounced dead



PA arrested Nizar many times for his outspokenness against their corruption. This is their version of events pic.twitter.com/diNdSnVFwK — لينة (@LinahAlsaafin) June 24, 2021

Full autopsy results are expected to be released within 10 days, and will state the cause of death.

Fierce critic

43-year-old Banat was a resident of West Bank district of Hebron, and leaves behind a wife and five children

Banat was a prominent political activist and human rights defender. He used to share outspoken videos on social media, publicly criticising the Palestinian Authority over endemic corruption and its security cooperation with the Israeli occupation forces in West Bank. His Facebook page where he shared his critiques was widely followed by around 114,000 users.

The Palestinian Authority was established following the 1993 Oslo Accord and initially, it was meant to be an interim government until the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state.

But as the Israeli occupation expanded its occupation over Palestinian territories, the two-state solution only exists on paper. Meanwhile, Palestinian Authorities with limited control and sovereignty in the parts of the West Bank have been accused by Palestinians of being an arm of the Israeli occupation due to its cooperation with Israel.

They allege that the Palestinian Authority is in constant touch with the Israeli army and they allow Israelis to conduct raids and arrest Palestinians in West Bank.