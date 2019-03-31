Erdogan in Anticipation After Casting Istanbul Ballot

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (L) casts his ballot at a polling station during the municipal elections in Istanbul, on March 31, 2019. Turkey voted in local elections in a test for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with his ruling party risking defeat in the capital as an economic slowdown takes hold. BULENT KILIC / AFP

Follow > Disable alert for İstanbul Disable alert for Recep Tayyip Erdogan Follow >

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cast his ballot in Istanbul in Sunday's local elections.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Erdogan expressed hope for high turnout in ballot boxes.

He said the voting process is continuing smoothly across Turkey.

Erdogan will start to follow the election results in Istanbul, and after addressing a news conference there, he will head to the capital Ankara, the president said.

Sunday’s polls mark the first local elections in Turkey under the new presidential government system, adopted in an April 2017 referendum.

Voting started at 7 a.m. local time (0400GMT) and will continue through 4 p.m. local time (1300GMT) in 32 out of Turkey’s 81 provinces.

In the remaining provinces, polling stations have opened at 8 a.m. local time (0050GMT) and will close at 5 p.m. local time (1400GMT).

This article has been adapted from its original source.