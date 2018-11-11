Erdogan Attends Paris Reception Dinner With World Leaders

Turkish President meets world leaders in Paris (Twitter)

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday attended a dinner hosted by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at Paris' Orsay Museum.

Macron's dinner was attended by heads of states, governments and international institutions and their spouses who came to the French capital to join in events marking the centenary of the end of World War I.

During the dinner, Erdogan met Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Erdogan talked with Macron and his wife Brigitte as well as Merkel.

He also talked with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Bosniak member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bakir Izzetbegovic, Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

The Armistice of 11 November 1918, signed between the Allies and Germany, put an official end to World War I. Therefore, Sunday corresponds to the 100th anniversary. There will be a commemorative ceremony near the Arc de Triomphe monument located in Champs-Elysees.

This article has been adapted from its original source.