Erdogan: Firm disapproval of terrorism sympathizers

ALBAWABA - In a momentous occasion, President Erdogan attended the graduation ceremony of the 10th joint command . Addressing the audience, he delivered a resolute message concerning Sweden's potential NATO membership, emphasizing that approval cannot be granted to those who embrace terrorists.

President Erdogan lauded the establishment of the National Defense University, emphasizing the need for further development in civilian-military cooperation to enhance the nation's defense capabilities.

The President underscored Turkey's significant contributions to the NATO alliance, stating that only a few countries have matched the level of support provided. He reaffirmed Turkey's commitment to the alliance's open-door policy and highlighted the principled decision to endorse Finland's membership.

With a firm tone, President Erdogan expressed his unequivocal stance against terrorism, emphasizing that approval cannot be granted to those who harbor terrorists. He emphasized that terrorism and humanity are incompatible and stressed the essence of the alliance as the establishment of a climate of solidarity.

In conclusion, President Erdogan called upon those who offer advice to answer the crucial question of how Turkey could approve those who fail to distance themselves from terrorism. He reiterated the expectation that promises made to Turkey in Madrid would be honored.

As President Erdogan's address resonated with determination, his words shed light on Turkey's principled stance regarding NATO membership and unwavering commitment to combating terrorism, ensuring the nation's security and global peace.