Erdogan leads early election results

ALBAWABA - Local Turkish media reported that after counting around 44 percent of the votes, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is still leading the early election results.

Anadolu Agency revealed that Erdogan has 52.4 percent of the votes while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu owns 41.7 percent.

On the other hand, another privately owned news agency, named Anka, which is known to be closer to the opposition, said that Kilicdaroglu is leading the elections with 47.4 percent of votes compared to 46.8 percent for Erdogan based on 31.3% of the votes counted.

Erdogan posted a tweet regarding end of the votes and began of vote counting. He said: "Until the results are final, we continue to protect the will of our nation!"

BBC reported that in Antakya, a city which was mainly affected by the February earthquake, hundreds of buses transported people to vote in other regions in Turkey's parliamentary and presidential elections.

If no candidate secures more than half the votes in the first round of voting, a May 28 run-off will be held in Turkey.