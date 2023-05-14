Polls open in Turkey election

ALBAWABA Polling stations have been opened across Turkey for crucial parliamentary and presidential elections on Sunday,polls open at 8:00 am (5:00 GMT) and close at 5:00 pm.

Turks will be electing both a president and parliament for a five-year term, nearly 61 million Turkish citizens, including more than 3.4 million expatriates, are eligible to vote in the elections.



Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking another term in office, while the opposition candidates are Kemal Kilicdaroglu of Nation's Alliance and Sinan Ogan of Ata Alliance.

Muharrem Ince, another presidential contender, withdrew from the race on Thursday.

A candidate must win over 50% of the vote on Sunday night in order to be elected. Otherwise, Turkey will head to a run-off on May, 28.



Voters in Turkey need to show their identity cards or other official identification documents at polling stations.

Then, each voter is given two separate ballot papers, one for the presidential election and one for the parliamentary election.

Voters mark their ballot papers in the booth and then place in envelopes.



