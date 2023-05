ALBAWABA - Recep Tayyip Erdogan leads in 52 provinces with 52.10 percent of the votes as 98.33 percent of the ballot boxes have been open in run-offs, according to Anadolu Agency.

As the vote count almost comes to an end, Erdogan leads with 52.10 percent while opposite rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu acquired %47.90 in 29 provinces.