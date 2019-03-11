Erdogan Most Popular Foreign Leader Among Kuwaitis Poll Shows

A woman looks from a window partly hidden with a giant poster showing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (AFP)

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the most popular foreign leader in Kuwait, according to a recent poll.

A poll conducted by local Arabic daily Al Qabas on Sunday showed that 64 percent of the Kuwaitis chose Erdogan as their favorite foreign leader.

Chinese President Xi Jinping came second in the poll with 49 percent of the votes. U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin scored poorly with approximately 5 percent each.

Turkey’s bilateral relations with Kuwait have strengthened in recent years through high-level visits during which numerous agreements have been signed.

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah visited Turkey twice in 2017. Erdogan visited the Gulf nation thrice in 2017.

During their meetings, Erdogan and al-Sabah signed a memorandum of understanding for incentives on direct investment and cooperation in the field of science and technology.

