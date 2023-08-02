Erdogan-Putin meeting: Grain Corridor emphasis

ALBAWABA - In a recent development, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a crucial phone conversation.

The Kremlin confirmed the call, stating that both leaders agreed on the prospect of President Putin's upcoming visit to Turkey. The call touched upon several significant topics, including the vital Black Sea Grain Initiative, which President Erdoğan described as a "bridge of peace."

During the conversation, President Erdoğan expressed gratitude to Russia for extending support in combating Turkey's recent forest fires by sending two amphibious firefighting planes. Additionally, he conveyed his pleasure at witnessing the growing interest of Russian tourists in Turkey, anticipating a successful and record-breaking tourism season through joint efforts.

Addressing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, President Erdoğan emphasized the need for restraint and the avoidance of actions that could escalate tensions in the region. The discussion revolved around the vital importance of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and its potential implications on global grain markets.

The Turkish leader highlighted the adverse consequences of a prolonged suspension of the initiative, particularly impacting grain-dependent countries with lower income levels. Notably, recent fluctuations in grain prices demonstrated the significance of the initiative in stabilizing regional markets.

President Erdoğan reassured his commitment to continuing intensive efforts and diplomatic endeavors to sustain the Black Sea Grain Initiative, preserving its benefits for all involved parties. The call showcased a strong determination to foster cooperation and maintain stability in the region.

Both countries are now looking forward to President Putin's visit to Turkey, further strengthening the bilateral relationship and paving the way for enhanced cooperation on various fronts. The phone call between the two leaders signifies a shared vision of regional stability and a commitment to addressing crucial global challenges together.