Erdogan: Saudi Arabia Would 'Pay Price' for Khashoggi Killing

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia would "pay a price", following the release of a UN report into the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The independent UN report claimed credible evidence to warrant further investigation into the possible role of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Khashoggi's killing.

Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard urged the UN on Wednesday to launch an international criminal investigation into the Saudi journalist's murder.

Callamard determined in the 101-page report that there was "credible evidence, warranting further investigation of high-level Saudi Officials' individual liability, including the Crown Prince's."





The expert noted the "extreme sensitivity" of considering the criminal responsibility of the crown prince, as well as Saud al-Qahtani, a senior adviser to the Saudi royal court who has not been charged.

Khashoggi was killed, and believed to have been dismembered, inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by Saudi agents on October 2.

His remains have never been found.

The CIA has reportedly said the murder was likely ordered by MbS, the de facto ruler and heir to the Arab world's most powerful throne.

