Erdogan wins Turkish election runoff

ALBAWABA - President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wins the Turkish election runoff and will serve for another term, local Turkish media reported.

Erdogan has competed against Turkish opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu for the second round of the presidential election.

Erdogan has been in power since 2014. His main goal with this year's electoral program is to focus on increasing foreign trade volume and attracting about 90 million tourists to the country.

"At an annual growth rate of 5.5 percent, we will increase our national income over the next period of time to $ 1.5 trillion, and then to $2 trillion, which is our initial goal," said Erdogan in a rally held in Turkish capital city Ankara.

Erdogan has also focused on showing empathy towards Syrian immigrants as he promised to never force them out of Turkey and back to their homes in Syria. He explicitly emphasized their important contributions to the country and said that only them leaving Turkey is always going to be optional.

Polling stations opened in Turkey's election runoff on Sunday at 8 a.m. local time (0500GMT) and closed at 5 p.m. local time announcing the beginning of the election count.

Local Turkish media outlets said that over 64.1 million are registered to vote, including over 1.92 million who have already voted at overseas polling stations.

On May 14, the Turkish election headed to a deadline when none of the presidential candidates succeed in reaching at least 50 percent of the votes.

In the first round of voting, Erdogan won 49.5 percent of the votes, meanwhile, Kilicdaroglu 44.9 percent of the votes.