Ethiopia Ends Its State of Emergency

The state of emergency was scheduled to continue for 6 months.
Ethiopian parliament has voted, Tuesday, to end the long-lasted state of emergency which was declared last November, local media reported.
The decision to end the emergency state has come a month after the Ethiopian parliament suggested reducing the scheduled period of six months.
البرلمان الإثيوبي يصادق على إنهاء حالة الطوارئ في البلاد. #إثيوبيا— رفيدة ياسين (@Rofaidayassin) February 15, 2022
Ethiopia declared a state of emergency after rising tension with Tigray Defense Forces (TDF) who vowed to control major cities in Ethiopia including the capital Addis Ababa.
