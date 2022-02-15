Ethiopia Ends Its State of Emergency

  1. Home
The state of emergency was scheduled to continue for 6 months.

Ethiopian parliament has voted, Tuesday, to end the long-lasted state of emergency which was declared last November, local media reported.

The decision to end the emergency state has come a month after the Ethiopian parliament suggested reducing the scheduled period of six months.

Ethiopia declared a state of emergency after rising tension with Tigray Defense Forces (TDF) who vowed to control major cities in Ethiopia including the capital Addis Ababa.

