  3. Ethiopia President Says Tigray Operations 'Completed and Ceased'

Published November 29th, 2020 - 07:57 GMT
Hundreds have died in nearly three weeks of hostilities that analysts worry could draw in the broader Horn of Africa region, though Abiy has kept a lid on the details, cutting phone and internet connections in Tigray and restricting reporting. EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP
Ethiopia's military launched an assault in the capital of the Tigray region in the northern part of the country Saturday.

The country's army chief of staff said government forces have taken control of the city of Mekele, and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed posted a statement to Twitter saying military operations against leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front had "completed and ceased."

The Ethiopian government has shut down communications and limited media access across the region, making it difficult to verify its claims.

Earlier this week the federal government issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the TPLF and warned that it would take "final action" to get control of Mekele.


That ultimatum followed three weeks of unrest, including accusations that federal forces have killed innocent civilians, that sent more than 40,000 civilians across the border to Sudan.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

