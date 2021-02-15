Is Ethiopia Provoking a War in The Region?

  1. Home
Published February 15th, 2021 - 07:58 GMT
An Internally Displaced Person (IDP), fleeing from violence in the Metekel zone in Western Ethiopia, holds a bowl with food at a camp in Chagni, Ethiopia, on January 27, 2021. Inter-ethnic violence in Ethiopia's west -- concentrated in a lowland area known as Metekel -- predates a brutal three-month-old conflict farther north pitting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government against the former ruling party of the Tigray region. EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP
An Internally Displaced Person (IDP), fleeing from violence in the Metekel zone in Western Ethiopia, holds a bowl with food at a camp in Chagni, Ethiopia, on January 27, 2021. Inter-ethnic violence in Ethiopia's west -- concentrated in a lowland area known as Metekel -- predates a brutal three-month-old conflict farther north pitting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government against the former ruling party of the Tigray region. EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP

Sudan strongly condemned on Sunday “Ethiopian aggression” on its territories and the direct violation of its sovereignty and the safety of the Sudanese lands, state news agency SUNA reported.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry issued a statement describing the aggression on Sudanese territories as “an unacceptable and regretful escalation.”

“The aggression contradicts the values of good neighborliness and the positive treatment between the countries to strengthen security and stability” the statement was cited by SUNA.

 

The statement said that Ethiopia’s actions would have a dangerous impact on security and stability in the region, adding that Sudan holds Ethiopia fully responsible for the consequences of its aggression.

However, the statement did not specify the nature of the new aggression and whether it had led to casualties on the Sudanese forces.

Sudan called on Ethiopia to return to dialogue, and to complete the re-demarcation of the agreed borders and to place signs indicating them.

Tensions in the border region has flared since the start of the conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region in early November and the arrival of more than 50,000 mainly Tigrayan refugees in eastern Sudan.

Disputes have been concentrated on agricultural land in Al-Fashqa, which falls within Sudan’s international boundaries but has long been settled by Ethiopian farmers.

There have been armed clashes between Sudanese and Ethiopian forces in recent months, with both sides accusing the other of instigating the violence. The two countries held talks in January in Khartoum over the issue.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

