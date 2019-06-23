Ethiopia's Chief of Staff Killed in Failed Coup

A coup attempt against Ethiopia's northern Amhara regional state government failed, Ethiopian prime minister said on Sunday.

In his address on state television, Abiy Ahmed said the coup attempt was under control and security has been maintained.

He said several officials were killed or injured during clashes.

Ahmed also said the Chief of General Staff Seare Mekonnen was also attacked by the "mercenaries" of the coup plotters.





However, he did not give further information about the condition of Mekonnen.

Nigusu Tilahun, spokesman for the prime minister, earlier said: "Armed men tried to unseat the Amhara Regional State Government by force but their attempt has been foiled."

According to the state broadcaster, the armed group claimed itself to be a “force of change”.

Also, earlier reports came out from Bahir Dar, capital of the regional state, that there were some gunshots fired at the regional government's building and people were seen running for their lives.

The coup attempt started at 1530GMT on Saturday and currently wired and mobile internet connections have been cut off across the country, according to Anadolu Agency correspondent in the area.

