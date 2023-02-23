EU bans TikTok on work devices

ALBAWABA - The European Union governing institutions urged all employees not to install TikTok on their work devices amid concerns over "data protection."

TikTok responded by provoking the latest limitation restriction by the EU.

The EU executive’s decision follows similar bans in the U.S., where officials worry Beijing will use the app to spy on American citizens. https://t.co/P13t1bEseR — Forbes (@Forbes) February 23, 2023

According to sources, the latest ban decision applies to members of the European Commission and European Council. However, the European Parliament has not yet taken a similar decision.

Under the new regulation, members of EU institutions mean staff cannot use the app on work devices and personal devices, such as phones, that have "official EU email and communication apps installed."

"The measure aims to protect the Commission against cybersecurity threats and actions which may be exploited for cyberattacks against the corporate environment of the commission," the EU spokeswoman Sonya Gospodinova stated.