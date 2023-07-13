EU opposes refugee repatriation in Lebanon

ALBAWABA - In a session today, the European Parliament voted by a large margin in favor of Syrian refugees remaining in Lebanon, against Beirut's demand for refugees to return to their homes in Syria.

"Conditions are not met for the voluntary, dignified return of refugees in conflict-prone areas in Syria," the European Parliament's resolution text said.

The resolution noted the fragility of Lebanon's refugee population and emphasized the importance of providing enough, consistent, and multi-layered support to institutions working with refugees.

Minister of the displaced Issam Sahrafeddine said Thursday that the European Parliament decision is "arbitrary and unacceptable", "It is a blatant interference in our national affairs," Sahrafeddine added.

"Lebanon can no longer bear the refugee burden," the Lebanese Forces said in a statement Thursday, calling on the international community to assist Lebanon in repatriating refugees or transferring them to other European or Arab countries willing to grant them permanent residence and a decent life.

A number of politicians condemned the resolution, including Amal MP Qassem Hashem, former MP Amal Abou Zeid and Free Patriotic Movement MP Simon Abi Ramia.