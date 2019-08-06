EU Denies Accusations of Violating Refugee Rights on Border

EU border agency late Monday has denied violating rights of refugees, after British and German media have claimed so in their reports.

"#Frontex categorically denies any involvement of its officers in violations of fundamental rights. We condemn any form of inhumane treatment, unprocessed returns and any other form of violence which are illegal under the European Charter for Fundamental Rights," European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) said on Twitter.

While Frontex has the authority over its officers, "investigation and disciplinary procedure towards national officers is the exclusive responsibility of the individual countries hosting the operation," said Frontex.

The EU on Monday said it will investigate the alleged human rights violations against migrants and refugees under the eyes of EU's border agency.

Chief Spokeswoman of the EU Commission Mina Andreeva said they will follow up the allegations to determine if they are true and act accordingly.

British and German media on Monday have accused Frontex of turning a blind eye on the mistreatment of migrants and thus violating the refugees' human rights.





This article has been adapted from its original source.