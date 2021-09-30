  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. The EU to Send $348.2M in Aid to Afghanistan

The EU to Send $348.2M in Aid to Afghanistan

Published September 30th, 2021 - 06:21 GMT
EU to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a meeting of the College of Commissioners at the Berlaymont, in Brussels on September 22, 2021. (Photo by François WALSCHAERTS / POOL / AFP)

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Wednesday that the EU has allocated €300 million ($348.2 million) for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.

Also ReadWould it Have Been Better if The US Kept 1000 Troops in Afghanistan?Would it Have Been Better if The US Kept 1000 Troops in Afghanistan?

"We stand by the people of Afghanistan. Today’s EU humanitarian flight to Kabul brought critical aid. More will come," Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

Separately, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic announced that the EU Humanitarian Air Bridge delivered more than 32 tons of life-saving cargo to Afghanistan.

"This EU-funded plane enables our partners @UNICEF & @WHO deliver critical aid to Afghans affected by conflict & cholera outbreak," Lenarcic said, adding that the EU "remains committed" to helping the Afghan people.


Earlier this month, the UN's Central Emergency Response Fund released $45 million to help prevent Afghanistan’s health-care system from collapse.

It came as WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus completed a high-level mission to Kabul, where he met senior leadership of the Taliban, who have taken power in the war-torn country.

In a statement, he said Afghanistan’s health system is on the brink of collapse, and “unless urgent action is taken, the country faces an imminent humanitarian catastrophe.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Humanitarian AidAfghanistanEU

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...