  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. EU Warns Libya of Harsh Sanctions Over Political Gridlock

EU Warns Libya of Harsh Sanctions Over Political Gridlock

Published June 23rd, 2021 - 06:27 GMT
Warning comes ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers to oversee the withdrawal of foreign forces from the war-torn country
In this file photo taken on October 16, 2011, a Libyan National Transitional Council (NTC) fighter sits atop the rubble of the walls which used to surround the former Libyan strongman Moamer Kadhafi's compound Bab al-Aziziya in Tripoli. Before Moamer Kadhafi's ouster Libyans avoided like the plague the Bab al-Aziziya compound from where the dictator ruled, but a housing shortage in Tripoli has forced squatters to move in. MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Highlights
Warning comes ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers to oversee the withdrawal of foreign forces from the war-torn country

The EU has warned that any country or group that delays Libya’s planned elections on Dec. 24 this year will face harsh sanctions.

Also ReadEgypt Calls for Foreign Mercenaries Exit From LibyaEgypt Calls for Foreign Mercenaries Exit From Libya

The warning comes ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers to oversee the withdrawal of foreign forces from the war-torn country.

The Berlin talks will look to outline guidelines for the withdrawal of foreign fighters, and again demand that elections take place at the end of the year. However, previous deadlines set for military withdrawals have been ignored.

The UN has proposed a meeting in Geneva next week of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum to discuss election details. 

But some groups in Libya’s Parliament have engaged in what the EU now views as a delaying tactic, by blocking elections or demanding referendums on a new constitution prior to any nationwide vote. 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to attend the Berlin meeting, which follows talks last December that outlined an in-depth roadmap to take Libya toward democracy and end the civil war.

A national unity government was set up in February, but has been hampered by politicians privately seeking election delays.



Many in the country’s elite political class, labeled as oligarchs by critics, are said to fear the loss of power and financial clout that could result from an election.

The Berlin meeting has been urged by the group Lawyers for Justice in Libya to protect human rights in the country and punish those breaching the UN arms embargo, including some states that took part in the last conference. 

The advocacy group also warned that freedom of expression, assembly and association must be protected in order for free and fair elections to be held. 

The House of Representatives, Libya’s existing Parliament, has proved to be the main source of delays, despite its Speaker Aguila Saleh claiming that a national election is a prerequisite for reconciliation in the country.

The Parliament was ordered by the UN to agree to the idea of a constitution-based election and adopt legislation by July 1.

Also ReadEgypt Calls for Foreign Mercenaries Exit From LibyaPro-Haftar Militias Launch Military Operation in Southern Libya

But Libya has descended into a political stalemate, with disagreements about the constitution that would control any future elected president.

Former Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga is a favorite to win, but there are rumors that Muammar Gaddafi’s son Saif Al-Islam will also stage a bid for the presidency.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:LibyaSanctionsEUMuammar Gaddafi

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...