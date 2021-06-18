  1. Home
Pro-Haftar Militias Launch Military Operation in Southern Libya

Published June 18th, 2021 - 08:51 GMT
military operations launched by pro-Haftar forces
An 18 June 2020 file photo shows LNA special forces in Benghazi, reportedly to back up fellow LNA fighters on the front line west of Sirte (AFP)
Highlights
- Operation aimed at capturing terrorists, deporting African mercenaries who threaten security

Militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar announced the launch of a military operation early Friday against terrorists in southern Libya. 

According to a statement from the militias, troops were dispatched to the south to support the forces there.

The statement said the operation was aimed at capturing terrorists and deporting African mercenaries who threaten security and stability and engage in looting, theft and all kinds of smuggling.


The terrorist gangs target security points in the country’s southwest with bomb-laden vehicles, it added.

In a suicide attack on June 6 on a security point affiliated with the Sabha Police Department in southern Libya with a bomb-laden vehicle, two police lieutenants were killed and four wounded.

The Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Khalifa HaftarMilitaryLibyamilitary operation

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

