EU's Enrique Mora in Tehran to Revive The Stalemated 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal

ALBAWABA - The EU coordinator for the Vienna nuclear negotiations arrived in Tehran on Tuesday for talks over how to proceed with the Vienna negotiations after a two-month break, according to the Tehran Times.

His arrival in the Iranian capital is aimed to calm fears about the one-years talks that have been stalled since 11 March amidst the war on Ukraine.

Talks of his arrival to Tehran is being covered by the local and international media as well as the social media with many pointing out his presence in Iran is designed to kickstart the final negotiations between the 5+1 countries (USA, Russia, Britain, France, China plus Germany) with Iran over the revival of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action which the USA muzzled out of in 2018 by the then American President Donald Trump.

جاء لحلحلة الملف النووي.. بلبلة إيرانية "مقصودة" بوضع عقدة "الحرس الثوري" واحترام #واشنطن لحقوق شعبها أمام المبعوث الأوروبي في #طهران#الحدث pic.twitter.com/dYYQ2Fft7I — ا لـحـدث (@AlHadath) May 10, 2022

Mora’s visit comes as the European Union foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, pushes for resuming of the Vienna talks over the reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. “We cannot continue like this forever,” Borrell said as quoted by the Tehran Times.

Previous media reports stressed "the agenda for talks in Tehran is nearly finalised," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a weekly press briefing quoted by AFP.

Mora "will meet with Ali Bagheri, the Islamic Republic of Iran's chief nuclear negotiator," Khatibzadeh was reported as saying.

One of the sticking points that still needs to be ironed out is the removal of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp from the US terrorism list as well as the removal of sanctions that were re-imposed on Iran in 2018.

Earlier Khatibzadeh affirmed the prolonged talks in Vienna on reviving the 2015 Iran deal can be concluded successfully if the US honors "the Iranian nation’s rights", the Iranian delegation would return to the Austrian capital as soon as the US makes a political decision on whether it is willing to honor the agreement.

مفاوض #الاتحاد_الأوروبي المسؤول عن تنسيق المحادثات في فيينا حول الملف النووي الإيراني يصل اليوم إلى #طهران بهدف تحريك المفاوضات المتوقفة منذ آذار/مارس الماضي.



أحد أهداف هذه الزيارة هو إعادة واشنطن إلى الاتفاق ورفع بعض العقوبات التي تم فرضها على #إيران في عهد دونالد ترامب. pic.twitter.com/IHmF5MCSd3 — فرانس 24 / FRANCE 24 (@France24_ar) May 10, 2022

There is a long way to go. Many say this is the last chance to revive the 2015 Iran deal and Mora is expected to stay in Tehran till Friday where he will convey to the Americans what had been achieved.