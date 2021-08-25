Evacuation Havoc in Kabul: Will People Beat The 31 August Deadline?

ALBAWABA – Its havoc down in Kabul airport. With US president Joe Biden refusing to push back the 31 August date, people, foreigners and Afghanis, are scrambling to the Hamid Karzai Airport in a bid to find a flight to get them out of the country in fear of the Taliban rulers.

Joe Biden rejects pleas by UK, France and Germany to extend Afghan evacuation beyond 31 August https://t.co/eXdfHczjkU — melodyinter.com (@melodyinter1) August 25, 2021

Its chaos with people literally on top of each other, inside and outside, the airport compound in desperate hope they can leave anywhere!

French embassy evacuation of Afghans at the Kabul airport this morning. https://t.co/dwkrZcu8UA — Matthew Fraser (@frasermatthew) August 25, 2021

Western countries like Britain, France and Germany are pleading with Biden to extend the airlift but the White House is refusing saying US troop pullout must be finalized on that day because of the deteriorating security situation.

How will they manage that is anyone’s guess? But all fingers are crossed.

In today's live Afghanistan updates:



– As Taliban faces cash squeeze, it's blocking fleeing Afghans, orders men back to work



– Reports of rat infestation/feces at U.S. air base in Qatar supporting evacuation



– Korea to welcome hundreds of Afghan allieshttps://t.co/2vdB7njF3u — Grace Moon 문소연 (@gracesoyeonmoon) August 25, 2021

So far reports suggest that 70,000 people have been flown out of the country since 14 August when the Taliban took over the presidential palace in Kabul.

Evacuation flights continue out of #KabulAiport taking foreigners and to this point (Wed, Aug 25), Afghans out of #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/3zB1xtOr52 — Ayesha Tanzeem (@atanzeem) August 25, 2021

Only recently 20,000 Afghans – mostly those who worked with the western forces – have been airlifted out of the country.

More than 20,000 Afghans have been evacuated in the last 24 hours as the US and allies plan to conclude evacuations before the August 31 deadline https://t.co/ykYU91vFp5 — Caribbean disaster (@BagalueSunab) August 25, 2021

Some Afghanis are also going to Uganda to beat the 31st August deadline.

But the Taliban has just a put a check on that; no more could leave. Meanwhile, the airlifting goes on till the end of the month.

The Taliban said Tuesday that they were “not allowing the evacuation of Afghans anymore” and warned that the US must stick to next week’s deadline to pull out, as a frantic Western evacuation operation at Kabul airport picked up pace.#Afghanishtan #AfghanTaliban #Talibans pic.twitter.com/rNY754ltgh — Sustain Baba (@cdb33f29fab2433) August 25, 2021

The Taliban has said they will not approve an airlift extension but how that will that be played out nobody is quite sure especially since the Americans still have over 6500 troops in Afghanistan in addition to their military hardware that need to be lifted out of the country.