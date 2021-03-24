Exit Polls Show Israeli Politics in The Doldrums

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party is leading in Knesset elections but has failed to secure a solid parliamentary majority, according to the results of exit polls announced late Tuesday by Israeli TV channels.

Channel 13 said Likud gained 31 seats and was ahead of the other parties but lacked the required majority.

It added that Netanyahu's camp, comprising Likud and allied right-wing parties, gained 54 seats out of 120, while the opposition camp gained 59, with the right-wing Yamina party securing seven.

According to Channel 12, Netanyahu's camp gained 53 seats, while the opposition camp won 59 and the Yamina party eight.

Channel 11 meanwhile said Netanyahu’s camp secured 54 seats, while the opposition camp gained 59, with the Yamina party winning seven.

The Joint List alliance of Arab parties led by Ayman Odeh gained eight seats according to both Channels 13 and 11, while it secured nine seats according to Channel 12.

The United Arab List headed by Mansour Abbas failed to pass the electoral threshold according to all of the channels, which represents a clear setback for the Arab lawmakers, who secured 15 seats in the previous Knesset.



According to Israeli Channel 12, Likud gained 31 seats, Yesh Atid 18, the Joint List nine, Shas nine, Yamina eight, Blue and White seven, Labor seven, Religious Zionism seven, United Torah Judaism six, New Hope six, Yisrael Beiteinu six and Meretz six.

According to Channel 13, the distribution of the party seats is as follows: Likud has 33 seats, Yesh Atid 16, the Joint List eight, Shas eight, Yamina seven, Blue and White eight, Labor seven, Religious Zionism six, United Torah Judaism seven, New Hope five, Yisrael Beiteinu eight and Meretz seven.

According to Channel 11, the results are as follows: Likud 31 seats, Yesh Atid 18, Joint List eight, Shas nine, Yamina seven, Blue and White seven, Labor seven, Religious Zionism seven, United Torah Judaism seven, New Hope six, Yisrael Beiteinu seven and Meretz six.

Despite the progress of the anti-Netanyahu camp, it lacks harmony, as it includes right-wing, center, left-wing and Arab parties.

These parties would face difficulties in agreeing on the person who would lead the new government.

