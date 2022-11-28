'Extremists, racists': Palestinian minister fears the Israeli worst!

ALBAWABA - Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip may be worried that the next Israeli government which Benjamin Netanyahu is currently putting together would be the worst they have yet to experience.

This is the feeling coming right of the top politicians in the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah as extremists Israeli ministers such as Itamar Ben Gvir, who is known for his anti-Palestinian sentiments, are promised top jobs in the coming government.

Hussein al-Sheikh, the Chairman of the Civil Affairs Commission said the coming Israeli government is embarking on a new political phase that requires putting forward new national plans to confront the racists masters of the next said government according to the WAFA news agency.

Taking to the social media he calls the coming Israeli ministers as "extremists and racists", adding "the program of the upcoming Israeli government and the agreement of the right-wing fascist coalition warns that we are headed towards a new political phase in which tactics and strategies will change," al-Sheikh tweeted.

"It will require a comprehensive re-evaluation and new Palestinian national plans, locally and internationally, to confront the plans of extremists and racists, the new masters of the next government in Israel."

Popular Israeli author and intellectual Yuval Noah Harari told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that many Israelis want a single country with classes where Jews have all the rights and Arabs have only some to no rights, instead of a two-state solution. pic.twitter.com/YBCL4rD7n4 — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) November 25, 2022

Some Israeli intellectuals view this coming government as meaning the end of the two-state solution, a view recently expressed by well-known Israeli intellectual and author Yuval Noah Harari.