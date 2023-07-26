Saudi F-15 fighter jet crashes during training mission

Breaking Headline

Published July 26th, 2023 - 04:36 GMT
The crash resulted in the loss of the aircraft's crew.

ALBAWABA- In a tragic incident, an F-15 fighter jet crashed during a routine training mission in Khamis Mushait Governorate, Saudi Arabia. 

The crash resulted in the loss of the aircraft's crew. The Saudi Ministry of Defense has launched an immediate investigation into the cause of the crash.

