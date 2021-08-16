Falling From The Skies: Afghans Hanging on Planes' Tires Fall on Houses

ALBAWABA – Absolute chaos is being witnessed at the Hamid Karzai International Airport as thousands flock there in a attempt to board the last commercial planes before they stop.

Kabul: people who tied themselves to the plane wheels - fell off the plane pic.twitter.com/Lm5YDbizlw — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) August 16, 2021

Chaotic scenes continue at Kabul Airport. Overnight people slept on the plane, ripped seats off etc etc. We are still seeing thousands of people on the tarmac. No flights can take off. Where the hell are the Americans (who had promised security)?? This is Saigon on steroids pic.twitter.com/XzMwM8ENxX — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 16, 2021

Incredible scenes are being witnessed of young men taking disparate measures to be transported out of Kabul at all costs.

Kabul airport. #Afghanistan

Five videos that show the fear and desperation of the Afghan people. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/P2kHW67A4N — Palki Sharma (@palkisu) August 16, 2021

Social media reports suggest that three young men held tightly on the tires of a plane that took off. Shortly after, they fell on top of people’s houses as confirmed by one local. He said as they fell, they made loud and terrifying noise.

BREAKING NEWS - Locals near Kabul airport claim that three young men who were holding themselves tightly in the tires of an airplane fell on top of people's houses. One of the locals confirmed this and said that the fall of these people made a loud and terrifying noise. pic.twitter.com/BtIovAhoDL — Aśvaka - آسواکا News Agency (@AsvakaNews) August 16, 2021

Another post reported the three hid next to the tire and/or the wing of an American plane and lost their lives as they fell on the rooftops of locals.

Another wrote desperate Afghans are falling from the sky near the Kabul Airport amidst the gunshots, chaos and cries for help.

Three Kabul residents who were trying to leave the country by hiding next to the tire or wing of an American plane, fell on the rooftop of local people. They lost their lives due to the terrible conditions in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/Cj7xXE4vbx — Tariq Majidi (@TariqMajidi) August 16, 2021

US soldiers are in the airport trying to control the crowds and stamped. Another post suggested that five people were killed as hundreds tried to forcibly enter planes. There are scenes of chaos and panic.