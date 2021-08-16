  1. Home
Falling From The Skies: Afghans Hanging on Planes' Tires Fall on Houses

Published August 16th, 2021 - 09:08 GMT
Ariana Afghan Airlines aircraft taking-off from the airport in Kabul
Ariana Afghan Airlines aircraft taking-off from the airport in Kabul on 14 August (AFP/File photo)

ALBAWABA – Absolute chaos is being witnessed at the Hamid Karzai  International Airport as thousands flock there in a attempt to board the last commercial planes before they stop.

Incredible scenes are being witnessed of young men taking disparate measures to be transported out of Kabul at all costs.

Social media reports suggest that three young men held tightly on the tires of a plane that took off. Shortly after, they fell on top of people’s houses as confirmed by one local. He said as they fell, they made loud and terrifying noise.  

Another post reported the three hid next to the tire and/or the wing of an American plane and lost their lives as they fell on the rooftops of locals.

Another wrote desperate Afghans are falling from the sky near the Kabul Airport amidst the gunshots, chaos and cries for help.

US soldiers are in the airport trying to control the crowds and stamped. Another post suggested that five people were killed as hundreds tried to forcibly enter planes. There are scenes of chaos and panic.

 

