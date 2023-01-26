Families of Beirut blast victims break justice palace door

ALBAWABA - Angry relatives of Beirut blast victims have broken the front door of the Lebanese justice palace during a protest on Thursday in the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

The protest comes in support of judge Tarek Bitar, who is leading the probe into the 2020 explosion, after being charged by Lebanon's top prosecutor in the highly political case.

شاهد | أهالي ضحايا تفـ ـجير #مرفأ_بيروت يخلعون البوابة الحديدية ويحاولون اقتحام قصر العدل#حتى_الساعة

Bitar reopened the investigation in the Beirut blast which killed over 200 people and injured 7000 others, and charged 8 other officials, including prosecutor general Ghassan Oueidat, in the explosion rising the total number of suspects to 13.

Oueidat decided to release 5 out of all suspects jailed in the port blast case.

"Listen Oueidat, you will pay the blood of the victims," families chanted and carried posters showing photos of their beloved ones who died in the explosion.