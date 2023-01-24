  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Lebanon charges 8 in Beirut blast

Lebanon charges 8 in Beirut blast

Published January 24th, 2023 - 10:16 GMT
Beirut blast
This file photo taken on August 12, 2022 shows a part of the middle grain silos in the port of Beirut which collapsed that week following the damage caused by the August 4, 2020 massive explosion that hit the Lebanese harbour.(Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Lebanese judge Tarek Bitar has charged Prosecutor-General Ghassan Oueidat and judges Ghassan Khoury, Carla Shawwah and Jad Maalouf in the 2020 Beirut blast case, a judicial official told AFP on Tuesday. 

Also ReadRelatives decry erasing morals of Beirut blast victimsRelatives decry erasing morals of Beirut blast victims

Bitar said he resumed probe into the devastating Aug. 4, 2020 explosion that killed more than 200 people and injured 7,000 others.

This comes amid continued protests by relatives of the victims of the Beirut blast who are calling for justice three years after the explosion.

Investigation in the explosion was blocked in December 2021 pending a Court of Cassation ruling after three former Cabinet ministers filed legal challenges against him.

In addition, the Lebanese judge also charged Higher Customs Council chief Asaad Toufaili, and Higher Customs Council member Gracia al-Qazzi, General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim and State Security chief Maj. Gen. Tony Saliba.

In total, 13 people are being prosecuted, including five officials whom Bitar indicted earlier, including former Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

Tags:beirut blastBeirut port blastBeirutLebanon

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...