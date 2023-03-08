Egypt man guns down 7, including wife, 2 sons

ALBAWABA - An Egyptian man killed seven members of his family and injured an eighth during a family reconciliation meeting called for to have the man make amends with his wife, Egyptian authorities reported.

When the wife refused to reconcile, the man took his gun out and shot her dead at her parents' house in eastern Mediterranean city of Alexandria, according to Egyptian police officials in the city's Abu Suleiman district.

The man then shot his two sons, before turning to his in-laws, gunning down his father-in-law, mother-in-law and two brothers-in-law.

An eighth person who was in the same room was injured. His identity, or relationship to the suspected killer was not disclosed.

Egyptian media said the suspected killer was a policeman, who headed a police office in the city.

No other details were immediately available.