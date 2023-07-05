Fatah leaders kicked out of Jenin victims funeral

ALBAWABA - Following the Israeli operation in Jenin that killed 12 Palestinians and injured more than 100, the families of those who were killed held a mass funeral for those whom they have lost.

Videos have roamed the internet of Fatah and Palestinian National Authority leaders being kicked out of the funeral of those who lost their lives during the latest Israeli aggression on Jenin.

In the videos, the families are heard chanting "get out, get out" demanding that the leaders leave the funeral following their silent stance toward what was happening in the West Bank city of Jenin.