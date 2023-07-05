Breaking Headline

Fatah leaders kicked out of Jenin victims funeral

Published July 5th, 2023 - 12:09 GMT
Jenin
Mourners carry the bodies of Palestinians killed in clashes the previous day in the Israeli military operation during the funeral in Jenin in the occupied West Bank. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Following the Israeli operation in Jenin that killed 12 Palestinians and injured more than 100, the families of those who were killed held a mass funeral for those whom they have lost.

Videos have roamed the internet of Fatah and Palestinian National Authority leaders being kicked out of the funeral of those who lost their lives during the latest Israeli aggression on Jenin. 

In the videos, the families are heard chanting "get out, get out" demanding that the leaders leave the funeral following their silent stance toward what was happening in the West Bank city of Jenin. 

