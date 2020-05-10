Fatah Warns if The US Continues to Support Israeli Annexation it Will Revert to Popular Resistance

Fatah movement's spokesman and member of its Revolutionary Council Osama al-Qawasmi threatened that if the US administration moves forward with its plan and continues to support the Israeli annexation then the result will be halting all agreements - without exceptions - and escalating the popular resistance.

This was Qawasmi’s response to US ambassador to Israel David Friedman who said that the Palestinian state will be established "when the Palestinians become Canadians.”

In a press statement on Friday, the spokesman said that Fatah won’t consider the deal of shame as a reference for negotiations with the Israeli entity. He stressed that the Palestinian demands and rights are crystal clear: implementing the international law and legitimacy.

Qawasmi asserted that Fatah’s choice is "resistance, strife, and rejecting suspicious plots" as long as the Israeli occupation exists on the Palestinian lands.

For his part, Friedman rejected Palestinians’ accusations that the US president's plan kills peace, saying: "We don't agree with that at all. We've created a geographic footprint for the Palestinians, which is double [areas] A and B right now. We've created the prospect for contiguity between Gaza and the West Bank which Israel has no obligation to do – I mean it's over Israeli sovereign territory. That's a significant accomplishment to the extent that there is ever going to be a unified Palestinian people."

He highlighted that "this is an enormous opportunity that they shouldn't give up and I think most countries in the world recognize that. The ones that are clinging to the old way are doing so, to my view, for matters of perhaps pride or maybe they own the old process … but the old process failed."

Friedman tried to convince the Israeli right to accept the plan, saying: “First is that nobody wants to establish the sovereignty of the entirety of Judea and Samaria and provide citizenship to the millions of Palestinians that are there. Second, there is no way in the modern world that a country, especially a country as great as Israel, could have a country with two classes of citizens, where one votes and the other doesn't. It can't be done.”

"I understand them, but [we are saying] you don't have to live with that Palestinian state, you have to live with the Palestinian state when the Palestinians become Canadians. And when the Palestinians become Canadians all your issues should go away,” he aqdded.

As for the Israeli right rejection of the "Deal of the Century", he said a few things have to be done.

"The government has to agree to the freeze on half of Area C, and most importantly, the government of Israel has to declare sovereignty. We are not declaring sovereignty – the government of Israel has to declare sovereignty.”

During Thursday’s meeting, the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization delivered a message from President Mahmoud Abbas declaring that, as soon as Israel announces adopting the annexation plan, "we will take the proper measures, which will not be against Israel alone, but also against America.”

Abbas added that this would mean going back on all signed agreements and determined references between the two.

This article has been adapted from its original source.