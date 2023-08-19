Fatal attack claims lives of two Israeli settlers in West Bank

  1. Home
Osama Ali

Published August 19th, 2023 - 03:05 GMT
MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP

ALBAWABA - A grave incident unfolded in the northern region of the occupied West Bank as two Israeli settlers lost their lives in an armed attack. The attack occurred near Nablus, specifically in the town of Huwara.

Responding swiftly, the Israeli military launched an extensive search operation to locate and apprehend those responsible for this fatal act. The Magen David Adom, the Israeli emergency medical service, confirmed the victims to be two males, aged 29 and 60, both of whom suffered severe injuries during the attack.

The incident transpired within the vicinity of Nablus, precisely in the Huvvara area. The Israeli army promptly issued an official statement outlining the details of the attack. The two Israeli settlers, who were seriously wounded, were killed.

In response, the military initiated a comprehensive search operation with the goal of apprehending the individuals accountable for this event.

West BankIsraeli settlersNablusHuwara

