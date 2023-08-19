Fatal attack claims lives of two Israeli settlers in West Bank

ALBAWABA - A grave incident unfolded in the northern region of the occupied West Bank as two Israeli settlers lost their lives in an armed attack. The attack occurred near Nablus, specifically in the town of Huwara.

Responding swiftly, the Israeli military launched an extensive search operation to locate and apprehend those responsible for this fatal act. The Magen David Adom, the Israeli emergency medical service, confirmed the victims to be two males, aged 29 and 60, both of whom suffered severe injuries during the attack.

Two Israeli settlers were just announced killed in a drive-by shooting operation in the flashpoint town of Huwara, north of the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli medical reports. pic.twitter.com/NLgEgKP1AS August 19, 2023

