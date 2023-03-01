Finland builds fence on Russian border

ALBAWABA - Finland is constructing a 200-kilometer fence on its border with Russia, amid growing fears that Moscow could use migrant flows at the frontier for political purposes.

The Finnish Border Guard announced that the changing security environment because of the war in Ukraine made construction necessary.

The three-kilometer pilot project at the south-eastern border crossing in Imatra is expected to be completed by the end of June.

In total, Finland plans to fence 200 kilometers of its 1,300-kilometer border with Russia at a cost of about 380 million euros ($597 million).

The fence will be over three metres tall, with barbed wire at the top and particularly sensitive areas equipped with night-vision cameras, lights and loudspeakers.