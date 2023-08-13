  1. Home
  3. Fire in battery warehouse sparks emergency response in Zarqa free zone

Civil defense units are working to suppress the fire and avert its potential escalation to neighboring zones.

ALBAWABA- Emergency response is underway in Zarqa's Free Zone area as civil defense teams are actively engaged in tackling a fire that has broken out in a battery warehouse adjacent to a car exhibition

According to  Roya News, the warehouse, covering an estimated area of 3000 square meters, is currently engulfed in flames. Civil defense units are working to suppress the fire and avert its potential escalation to neighboring zones.

