Fire in battery warehouse sparks emergency response in Zarqa free zone

ALBAWABA- Emergency response is underway in Zarqa's Free Zone area as civil defense teams are actively engaged in tackling a fire that has broken out in a battery warehouse adjacent to a car exhibition.
According to Roya News, the warehouse, covering an estimated area of 3000 square meters, is currently engulfed in flames. Civil defense units are working to suppress the fire and avert its potential escalation to neighboring zones.