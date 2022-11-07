Fire breaks out in 35-storey building in Dubai

  1. Home
Published November 7th, 2022 - 10:06 GMT
Emaar building
(Shutterstock/ file photo)
UAE firefighters put off a fire that broke out in a 35-storey building in Downtown Dubai on early Monday.

A video widely shared online shows an Emaar building, near the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa, on fire and the sounds of police and firefighters can be heard.

Dubai Civil Defence quickly responded to the fire at the 8 Boulevard Walk Tower and the blaze had been extinguished just before 4 a.m.

The reason behind the fire is still unknown as no official comment has been made yet.

Tags:UAEDubaiEmaar buildingEmaar

Via SyndiGate.info


