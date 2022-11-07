Fire breaks out in 35-storey building in Dubai

UAE firefighters put off a fire that broke out in a 35-storey building in Downtown Dubai on early Monday.

A video widely shared online shows an Emaar building, near the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa, on fire and the sounds of police and firefighters can be heard.

WATCH: Massive fire broke out at an Emaar building in Dubai near Burj Khalifa pic.twitter.com/zOmI6XweGe — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 7, 2022

Dubai Civil Defence quickly responded to the fire at the 8 Boulevard Walk Tower and the blaze had been extinguished just before 4 a.m.

The reason behind the fire is still unknown as no official comment has been made yet.