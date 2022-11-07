Fire breaks out in 35-storey building in Dubai

Highlights
The fire was extinguished by Dubai Civil Defence.
UAE firefighters put off a fire that broke out in a 35-storey building in Downtown Dubai on early Monday.
A video widely shared online shows an Emaar building, near the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa, on fire and the sounds of police and firefighters can be heard.
WATCH: Massive fire broke out at an Emaar building in Dubai near Burj Khalifa pic.twitter.com/zOmI6XweGe— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 7, 2022
Dubai Civil Defence quickly responded to the fire at the 8 Boulevard Walk Tower and the blaze had been extinguished just before 4 a.m.
The reason behind the fire is still unknown as no official comment has been made yet.
Via SyndiGate.info
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)