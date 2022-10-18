UAE Deports Expat Over Facebook Comment

An Egyptian expat in the UAE was fired and deported following a controversial comment on Facebook which was interpreted as an incitement of violence against women who don't wear the headscarf.

Despite his apology that the comment was just a joke, an Egyptian girl and a friend filed a complaint to the UAE authorities against the Egyptian expat, identified as I.K. The expat had said: "if each person bought a scissor and cut the hair of any girl who's not wearing a hijab, then you won't see any woman without hijab".

(Source: Facebook)

After the Egyptian expat's comment, the girl was shocked and asked him if he seriously speaking. He responded, "of course".

UAE authorities quickly responded by dismissing the Egyptian man from his work and deporting him back to Egypt. The man explained in another Facebook post that he was joking when he commented and that he learned his lesson.





The comment went viral in a short time and the internet was split between supporters and opponents. Some people said that he deserved it and thanked the Emirati government for responding quickly, while others slammed the decision of deporting the Egyptian expat over a Facebook comment.