Fire breaks out at Louisiana oil refinery, unveiling cause

ALBAWABA - A major fire broke out at an oil refinery in the state of Louisiana, USA, leading to immediate evacuations in the surrounding area.

The incident unfolded on August 26, 2023, raising concerns about safety and environmental impact.

Officials from the oil company responsible for the refinery reported that swift efforts were initiated to contain the fire at the Garyville facility. Precautionary measures were put in place to ensure the well-being of the local residents, which included the evacuation of individuals from the affected region.

#ÚLTIMAHORA #INTERNACIONALES



Se reporta un voraz incendio en la Refinería Marathon Oil en Garryville, Louisiana. La causa aún es incierta. #Ampliaremos pic.twitter.com/CIzRrAiW62 — Al Instante GT (@AlInstanteGT) August 25, 2023

The fire was attributed to a leakage of flammable liquid, specifically naphtha, used as fuel. Authorities revealed that the blaze was successfully brought under control, and fortunately, there were no reported injuries as a result of the incident. The refinery is located approximately 65 kilometers away from the city of New Orleans.

The scope of the evacuation was notable, covering an estimated radius of about 3.5 kilometers around the fire site. As a result, a mandatory evacuation order was enforced for all inhabitants residing within this zone, as reported by various US media outlets.