Explosion rocks Sudan's capital: Watch the video footage

ALBAWABA - Khartoum, the heart of Sudan, was rocked by a powerful explosion that reverberated across the city today. Columns of smoke rose into the sky, hinting at a potential attack on weapon storage facilities.

Sudanese Military Airstrike:

Reports indicate that the explosion resulted from an airstrike carried out by the Sudanese military on locations linked to the "Rapid Support Forces."

The blast occurred at the center of Khartoum, with local sources confirming the incident. Detailed information regarding the extent of damages and the aftermath of the attack remains undisclosed.

Headquarters of the Armed Forces:

The timing of the explosion coincides with the departure of Sudan's Army Chief, Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, from the General Command Headquarters of the Armed Forces last Thursday. The "Rapid Support Forces" claim to have besieged this headquarters.

Al-Burhan is reportedly situated at an artillery base in Atbara, within the Nile River state, north of Khartoum, as per sources closely associated with him.

Ongoing Intense Clashes:

Meanwhile, fierce clashes continue between the national army and the "Rapid Support Forces," who are vying for control over not only the capital, Khartoum, but also multiple other cities. This strife, which erupted in mid-April, shows no signs of abating.