Fire breaks out at Russian Defense Ministry

ALBAWABA - A blaze broke out at the building of the Defense Ministry in Russia in the early hours of Thursday, TASS news reported.

However, the Russia media outlet said that the fire erupted in one of the balconies in the Defense Ministry which is located near Frunzenskaya Bridge.

Meanwhile, social media users circulated videos showing the blaze coming from inside the building and not the balcony.

TASS added that rescue forces and firefighters rushed to the scene immediately to stop the fire.