Russia: 1 killed after Belgorod border attack

ALBAWABA - Russian claimed that one resident was killed in the latest border attack in Belgorod region on Tuesday, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

Gladkov added on Telegram: "To our great regret, we do have casualties. A peaceful civilian -- a resident of the settlement of Kozinka, died at the hands of Ukrainian forces. Our most sincere condolences go to all their relatives and loved ones."

Russia reportedly said that an armed group penetrate its border from Ukraine. However, Moscow claimed defeating armed insurgents who crossed border to launch attacks in Belgorod region.

In a statement, Russian authorities claimed that armed groups were Ukrainians and that 70 of the attackers were killed.

Ukraine rejected accusations of being involved in the Belgorod border attack and two Russian paramilitary groups have said they were behind the incursion, BBC reported.